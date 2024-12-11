Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $231,000 Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the second quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MBC opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.