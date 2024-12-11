Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,242 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 75,921 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 403,175 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,215 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 32.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,759 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 799,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $448.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

