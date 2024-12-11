Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $262,000 Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 91.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 711.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 197,666 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $999.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BZH. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

