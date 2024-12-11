Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,656 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $641,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

