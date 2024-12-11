Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,559 Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $13,613,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $11,495,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 388,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 188,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,392,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

AMTB stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of ($999.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.32%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

