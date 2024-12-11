Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,246 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,404,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,390,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RHP opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

