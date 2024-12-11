Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $306,000 Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 2.7 %

VYX stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

