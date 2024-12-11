Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $200.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.