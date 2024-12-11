Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IXP opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $331.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.