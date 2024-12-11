Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $2.22 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2024

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $236.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.