Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $2.22 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $236.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

