Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 900,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

