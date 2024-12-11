Quarry LP Acquires New Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of SRI opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.32). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

