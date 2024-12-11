Quarry LP Buys 790 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after buying an additional 330,309 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,381.91. This represents a 72.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,017.78. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,765 shares of company stock worth $1,505,079. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

