Quarry LP Has $41,000 Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3,130.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 431.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

PLYM stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $854.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Plymouth Industrial REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White bought 5,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell bought 2,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,065.52. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

