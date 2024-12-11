Quarry LP Purchases 989 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 447.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 92.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.06 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harjinder Bajwa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $522,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,655.53. This represents a 51.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $130,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,351. This trade represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $943,275. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

