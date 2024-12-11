Quarry LP Sells 502 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,869 shares of company stock worth $47,018,239. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $153.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

