Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in November

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Quest Critical Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded up 0.01 on Wednesday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.09. Quest Critical Metals has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.34.
About Quest Critical Metals
