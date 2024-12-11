Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in November

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quest Critical Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded up 0.01 on Wednesday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.09. Quest Critical Metals has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.34.

About Quest Critical Metals

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

