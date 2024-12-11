Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) is Forager Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833,590 shares during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical makes up 4.8% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.73% of Quipt Home Medical worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $44,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

QIPT stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

