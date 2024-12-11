Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.89 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.04). Raspberry Pi shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.04), with a volume of 295,502 shares traded.

Raspberry Pi Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 357.03. The stock has a market cap of £839.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,480.00.

