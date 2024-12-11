Raymond James Increases Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.70.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE:GEI opened at C$24.64 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.42 and a 12-month high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

