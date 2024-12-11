RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $71.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

