Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.89. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2,242,941 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,426,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,517.92. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,960.96. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,235 shares of company stock valued at $802,988 over the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

