Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 425.50 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.49). Approximately 834,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 440,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.51).

Redde Northgate Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £972.30 million, a P/E ratio of 753.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 420.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

