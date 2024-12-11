Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $425.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.81 and a 200-day moving average of $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $291.23 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.