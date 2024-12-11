Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

