Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,331 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 109,001 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.