Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 234.6% in November

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:RELI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,701. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

