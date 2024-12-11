Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 234.6% in November

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Reliance Global Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:RELI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,701. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.
Reliance Global Group Company Profile
