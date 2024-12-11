Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $135,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $211.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.65 and a 12-month high of $220.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average is $201.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

