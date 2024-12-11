RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 71075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$14.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.12.

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

