RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 3,841.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS RSASF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. RESAAS Services has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.33.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

