Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ADCT, AMH, ARVN, ASO, AVGO, BARC, BBSI, BKNG, BPMC, BWIN)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 11th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.47) price target on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $5,400.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $0.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $192.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($8.94) target price on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $219.00 target price on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $376.00 price target on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $31.35 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Gordon Haskett. Gordon Haskett currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

ProCook Group (LON:PROC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $425.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $217.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $256.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

