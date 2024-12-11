Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ADCT, AMH, ARVN, ASO, AVGO, BARC, BBSI, BKNG, BPMC, BWIN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 11th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.47) price target on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $5,400.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $0.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $192.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($8.94) target price on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $219.00 target price on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $376.00 price target on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $31.35 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Gordon Haskett. Gordon Haskett currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

ProCook Group (LON:PROC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $425.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $217.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $256.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

