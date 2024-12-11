Resources Management Corp CT ADV Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

