Resources Management Corp CT ADV Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

View Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.