Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 60,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

