Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Given a C$3.75 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) received a C$3.75 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Robex Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

CVE:RBX traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.25. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. Robex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

