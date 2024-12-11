Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Given a C$3.75 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) received a C$3.75 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.
Robex Resources Trading Up 6.1 %
CVE:RBX traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.25. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. Robex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.
About Robex Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Robex Resources
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.