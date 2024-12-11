Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Acquires A$24,999.94 in Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Hogan purchased 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.94 ($15,923.53).

Rox Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Rox Resources alerts:

Rox Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rox Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Project located to northeast of Perth. Rox Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rox Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rox Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.