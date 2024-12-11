Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Trading Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.64). 4,361,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,040,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.40 ($2.51).

Royal Mail Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 339.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

