Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €17.98 ($18.93) and last traded at €17.59 ($18.52). 109,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 273,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.46 ($18.38).

Salzgitter Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.00 and a 200-day moving average of €16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

