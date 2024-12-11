Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Major Shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah Sells 112,380 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $5,160,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Samsara Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

