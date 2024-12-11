Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 401977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $524.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,333.68. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,246.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

