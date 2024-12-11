SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 613.7% in November

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 613.7% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 60,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,812. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 108.84% and a negative return on equity of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

