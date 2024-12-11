Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FL opened at $21.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Foot Locker has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 25.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.