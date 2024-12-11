Second Line Capital LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.1% of Second Line Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

