Second Line Capital LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 44,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.84.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $565.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $520.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

