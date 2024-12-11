SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 738 ($9.43) and last traded at GBX 740.60 ($9.46), with a volume of 3874360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751 ($9.59).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGRO shares. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.35) to GBX 985 ($12.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.42) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.42) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($12.60).
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
