Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Insider Purchases £9,943.33 in Stock

Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Manley acquired 18,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.33 ($12,703.88).
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance
Shares of HYG stock remained flat at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 28.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £933,800.00, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.17. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 17 ($0.22).
About Seneca Growth Capital VCT
