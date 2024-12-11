Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Insider Purchases £9,943.33 in Stock

Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Manley acquired 18,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.33 ($12,703.88).

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock remained flat at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 28.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £933,800.00, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.17. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 17 ($0.22).

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

