SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 252.9% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035. The company has a market cap of $71.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $27.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.
