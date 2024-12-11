Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.26% of AI Transportation Acquisition worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 362,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 126,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AITR stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

