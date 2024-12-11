Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.