Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declines By 70.3%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARKAY
Arkema Price Performance
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arkema
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.