Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declines By 70.3%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.67. 13,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

